Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) Shares Up 17.8%

Shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) shot up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.06. 91,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 383,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.15.
Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter.
Gridsum Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSUM)
Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.
