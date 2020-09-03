Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.50.

ASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 228.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 42.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 25.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,412. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.12. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $82.08 and a 12 month high of $210.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day moving average is $117.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 28.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.