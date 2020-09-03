Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Up 84.4% in August

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the July 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TV. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of TV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 101,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,657. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $961.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

