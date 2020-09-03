Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on September 30th

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

GGM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,072. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

