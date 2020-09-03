Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on September 30th

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
GGM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,072. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
