Haven Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $725,938.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.10 million and $725,938.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00010540 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,713.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.93 or 0.03751632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.29 or 0.02270883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00495053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00772567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00616748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,375,576 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

