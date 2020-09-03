HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.76

Shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.76 and last traded at $68.76, with a volume of 1006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTCMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

