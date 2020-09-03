Hock E. Tan Sells 57,172 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $18,833,028.52.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total transaction of $18,559,993.44.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $18,019,155.78.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total transaction of $17,808,194.79.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.86, for a total transaction of $18,058,032.06.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $17,940,831.51.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.70, for a total transaction of $17,934,542.70.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $22.92 on Thursday, reaching $352.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,282. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $378.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 880,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after purchasing an additional 712,175 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

