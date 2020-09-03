Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 43.8% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $213,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Home Depot by 14.3% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $12.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,345,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,120. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $307.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus increased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

