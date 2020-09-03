Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $6.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.30. 3,523,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

