Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Identiv in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Identiv stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,194. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.57. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Identiv by 780.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Identiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Identiv by 75.4% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 66,032 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Identiv by 5.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

