Insider Selling: Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells 908 Shares of Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $111,947.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,947.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $113,320.58.

On Monday, July 6th, Merilee Buckley sold 769 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $87,481.44.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $100,551.92.

Etsy stock traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.20. 4,758,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $141.41.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

