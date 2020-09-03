Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 246.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 420,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 62,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.16. 1,757,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,155. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.