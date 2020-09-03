Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 4,570 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 12,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 68,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after buying an additional 535,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

TXN stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.67. 5,853,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,825. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

