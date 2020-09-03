InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $55.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of IHG traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,140. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,231,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after buying an additional 349,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,355,000 after buying an additional 274,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,453.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 165,913 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

