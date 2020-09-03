InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $55.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th.
Shares of IHG traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,140. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.
