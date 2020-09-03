IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.
Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $21.88. 323,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,686,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. IQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IQIYI by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.
About IQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
