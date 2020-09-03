IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $21.88. 323,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,686,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. IQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IQIYI by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

