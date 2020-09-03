iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,768 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,486,825 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

