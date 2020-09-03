iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 6.76% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $107,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 435.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of JKE stock traded down $13.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.92. 39,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,305. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.95.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

