iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lessened by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $44,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,510 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $3,105,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

