iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 792,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $89,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 399.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after acquiring an additional 716,930 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 101,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $121.69. 3,988,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,214. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

