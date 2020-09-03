iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.59% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $54,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,865,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $20,591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,460,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,844,000 after buying an additional 187,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $12,388,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 449,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,976. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

