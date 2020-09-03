iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $120,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $12.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $346.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,759,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,294. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

