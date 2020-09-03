Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Stock

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $52,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,297 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $37,081.23.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $35,298.36.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $35.51. 786,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,870. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit