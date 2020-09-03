Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $52,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,297 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $37,081.23.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $35,298.36.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $35.51. 786,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,870. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

