Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 298,046 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 333.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after buying an additional 687,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $52.20. 51,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,854. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

