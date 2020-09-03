KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Stake Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,936 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.52% of KKR & Co Inc worth $89,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 185,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,815. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

