Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.61 ($6.60).

Several research analysts have commented on KCO shares. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

ETR:KCO traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €5.12 ($6.02). The stock had a trading volume of 196,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Kloeckner & Co SE has a one year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a one year high of €6.59 ($7.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $510.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

