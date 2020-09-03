Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of CALT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.49. 43,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,764. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.31.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

