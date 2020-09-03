LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar Sells 1,347 Shares

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $161,747.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,381,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Thomas Lipar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,733 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $207,960.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 6,920 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $845,624.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 100 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $12,020.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00.

LGIH stock traded down $8.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.85. The company had a trading volume of 569,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14. LGI Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $123.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush lowered LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in LGI Homes by 21.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 45.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

