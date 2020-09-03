Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Up 5.8%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 1,387,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 417,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The company has a market cap of $501.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.