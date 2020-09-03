Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $914.02 million, a PE ratio of 146.88 and a beta of 1.32. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $23.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 21,200 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $409,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 57,153 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $1,131,057.87. Insiders acquired a total of 177,930 shares of company stock worth $3,543,713 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

