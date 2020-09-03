Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $11.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $386.29. 1,497,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,846. The firm has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $384.44 and a 200 day moving average of $375.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

