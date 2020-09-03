LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 97.0% in August

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the July 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LZAGY stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 49,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,034. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97.

Get LONZA GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LZAGY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for LONZA GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LONZA GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.