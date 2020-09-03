Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,852 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,306,000 after buying an additional 175,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,777,000 after buying an additional 409,477 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.37.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.33. 23,188,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,999,707. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $305.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

