Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $8.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,834. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

