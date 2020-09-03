Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 31.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,248,000 after buying an additional 216,832 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.83. 9,106,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

