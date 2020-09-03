Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $7.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.96. 11,286,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,557,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.92. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $414.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

