Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Walt Disney by 724.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 324,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 284,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $133.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,941,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,298,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.33 billion, a PE ratio of -215.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

