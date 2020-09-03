Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $671,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $83.10. 1,643,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,788. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

