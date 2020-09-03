Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

UNH stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.23. 3,868,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,187. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.