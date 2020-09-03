Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 9.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.3% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 15.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

