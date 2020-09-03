Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 184,278 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

