Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.5% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,205 shares of company stock worth $8,888,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $11.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,088,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,860,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.