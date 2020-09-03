Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 421 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Amgen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Amgen by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

AMGN stock traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.91. 3,136,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,152. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

