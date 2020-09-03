Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.7% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 848,186 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.64.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,102. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,416 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

