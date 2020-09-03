Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 661 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.7% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $73,141,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 47,212,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,062,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

