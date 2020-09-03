Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $32,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW traded down $25.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $673.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $648.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.72. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $699.81. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.