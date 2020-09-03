Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Stewart Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 8.7% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $16.86 on Thursday, reaching $343.84. 6,285,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.10 and its 200-day moving average is $293.68. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $357.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

