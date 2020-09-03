Merculet (MVP) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Merculet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinMex and Kucoin. Merculet has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $65,854.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00056154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00124935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00207602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.01574558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00176361 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,248,894,926 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinMex, OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

