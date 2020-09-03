MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.80

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

