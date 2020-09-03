MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Plans $0.04 Final Dividend

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.77.
About MNF Group
