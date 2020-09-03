MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Plans $0.04 Final Dividend

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.77.

Get MNF Group alerts:

About MNF Group

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Retail, Domestic Wholesale, and Global Wholesale.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for MNF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MNF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.