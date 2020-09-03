Mountain High Acquisitions Corp (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Update

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the July 30th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MYHI stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,003. Mountain High Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Mountain High Acquisitions

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, sales and marketing of CBD related products and processes. The company was founded by Alan Smith on September 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

