Mountain High Acquisitions Corp (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Update

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the July 30th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MYHI stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,003. Mountain High Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Mountain High Acquisitions
